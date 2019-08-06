Police investigating motorcycle, SUV accident in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities of Orange are on scene of a motorcycle vs. car accident early Tuesday morning.

The location of the accident is at the intersection of Boston Post Road and Dogwood Road. Upon initial investigation, police say the 27-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Route 1 when it collided with the black Nissan being driven by a 46-year-old man traveling south on Dogwood Road and was turning left onto Route 1 to head eastbound.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured. It’s unclear if the driver of the SUV was hurt.

One lane is open going in each direction in the area of the crash.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is breaking news. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.