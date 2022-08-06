FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police responded to a serious accident between a van and a motorcycle at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street on Saturday evening.

The two occupants of the motorcycle were thrown from the vehicle and are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The motorcycle was traveling south on Collidge Street when it collided with the van, which was traveling west on Commerce Drive.

The operator of the van was not injured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Fairfield Police at 203-254-4800.

