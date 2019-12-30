Police investigating shots fired at Bloomfield Stop & Shop

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bloomfield Police responded to multiple 911 calls at 3:30 p.m. for reported gun shots in a Stop & Shop parking lot Sunday.

According to police, two men were involved in a verbal altercation inside the store at 313 Cottage Grove Road.

When they left and got into their cars, one of the men pulled out a pistol and fired several times into the other man’s parked car.

The shooting suspect fled the scene in a gray Toyota Corolla. He is described as a Hispanic or black male, light complexion, wearing a black shirt and ripped jeans.

No injuries were reported. The only property damage was to the victim’s vehicle.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

The incident is currently under investigation.