(WTNH) — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in New Haven on Sunday.

The incident happened on the corner of Norton and Chapel Streets Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. Police say she was stabbed in the abdomen and is in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

