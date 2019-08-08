Police investigating stabbing of 29-year-old Norwalk man

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Norwalk Police Department are investigating a stabbing that occurred Wednesday night.

According to Norwalk police, a stabbing took place 39 Fairfield Avenue on Wednesday. Police say they located the victim in the apartment after a 9-1-1 call was made reporting the stabbing just before 1 a.m.

The victim was transported to the Norwalk Hospital for treatment, but died soon after due to the injuries inflicted.

Police identified the victim as Michael Moody, 29 of Norwalk.

A person of interest in Michael Moody’s death has been identified, police say. Police did not release the identity of the person of interest.

Police are currently investigating the incident further.

This is breaking news. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.