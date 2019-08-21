Breaking News
Police investigating suspicious death in Enfield
Police investigating suspicious death in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Enfield police are investigating a suspicious death early Wednesday morning on Brainard Road in the area of 1st and 2nd Avenue near Interstate 91.

According to the Enfield Police Department, they are unable to release the age or gender of the victim, but there is a person of interest who cannot be named at this time.

The chief of police is on scene assisting the investigation.

Police say there is no danger to the public. More information is expected from police soon.

This is breaking news. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

