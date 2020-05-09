Police investigating tractor-trailer involved accident in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a tractor-trailer involved accident Saturday morning in New Haven.

According to an official from the New Haven Police Department, a tractor-trailer exited the Northbound side of Interstate 91 at Exit 8, resulting in the driver striking two other vehicles, before going over or down an embankment.

91 North Exit 8 off Ramp Tractor Trailer down the embankment. E17 R1 Eu1 C33 C83 SOC-1. — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) May 9, 2020

The accident occurred in the area of Middletown Avenue and Foxon Boulevard (Route 80) in New Haven.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

