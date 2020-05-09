Police investigating tractor-trailer involved accident in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a tractor-trailer involved accident Saturday morning in New Haven.

According to an official from the New Haven Police Department, a tractor-trailer exited the Northbound side of Interstate 91 at Exit 8, resulting in the driver striking two other vehicles, before going over or down an embankment.

The accident occurred in the area of Middletown Avenue and Foxon Boulevard (Route 80) in New Haven.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with wtnh.com and the News 8 app for more updates.

