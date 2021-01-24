Investigation underway after shooting on Webster Street in Hartford

News

by: Gina D'Amico

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating after a shooting happened Saturday night on Webster Street.

At approximately 11:00 p.m., Hartford Police patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Webster Street on a report of shots fired.

Authorities located a crime scene in the area of 56 Webster Street.

As officers were responding, an area hospital reported a gunshot victim arrived for treatment.

Police say that the victim was transported by a private vehicle to the hospital. Officials report the male victim is in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is
asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Shooting investigation underway in Hartford

News /

One person with serious injuries after car strikes utility pole in Waterbury

News /

Hartford HealthCare launches mobile vaccination clinic

News /

2 arrested after vandalizing Sandy Hook mural in Southington, doing $2.5K in damage, police say

News /

Labor and Public Employee Committee drafts bills concerning breastfeeding in workplace, recreational marijuana

News /

Dunkin’ Donuts Park to be new COVID vaccine site in Hartford

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss