WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Several streets are closed in Wethersfield on Friday afternoon due to an investigation.

Police said the area of Prospect Street and Willow Street to Prospect Street and Ridge Road is closed off.

Town officials said police are attempting to serve a warrant at a home and have a house surrounded.

People in the area are being asked to use alternate routes.

No additional information was released at this time.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.