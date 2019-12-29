Police looking for suspect in New London market robbery

News

by: Nicole Boucher

Posted: / Updated:

New London Police Department

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London Police responded to a report of a robbery just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the suspect walked into Mi Gente Market at 189 Bank Street, demanded money and took cash from the register.

Police say the suspect fled on foot before they arrived. There was no weapon involved.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a beard, about 45 years old and heavy seat. He was wearing a gray/black hoodie at the time of the robbery.

New London Police Department

Anyone with information should call the New London Police department at (860) 447-5269, ext. 0.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Silver Alert issued for 22-year-old New London man

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Silver Alert issued for 22-year-old New London man"

U.S. Senator Blumenthal goes to bat for Norwich Sea Unicorns amid MLB elimination plan

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Senator Blumenthal goes to bat for Norwich Sea Unicorns amid MLB elimination plan"

Water main break at York Correctional Institution in Niantic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Water main break at York Correctional Institution in Niantic"

Mystic Aquarium creates Christmas wish list for aquatic friends

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mystic Aquarium creates Christmas wish list for aquatic friends"

Stonington woman finds peace after Colorado police solve sister’s cold case rape, death 40 years later

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Stonington woman finds peace after Colorado police solve sister’s cold case rape, death 40 years later"

'Little Women' uses horse-drawn carriages from Colchester farm

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'Little Women' uses horse-drawn carriages from Colchester farm"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss