Police looking for suspect in New London market robbery

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London Police responded to a report of a robbery just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the suspect walked into Mi Gente Market at 189 Bank Street, demanded money and took cash from the register.

Police say the suspect fled on foot before they arrived. There was no weapon involved.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a beard, about 45 years old and heavy seat. He was wearing a gray/black hoodie at the time of the robbery.

New London Police Department

Anyone with information should call the New London Police department at (860) 447-5269, ext. 0.