ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Enfield police made an arrest in a deadly stabbing that occurred in August.

On August 10 around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for the report of an unresponsive man in the gazebo on the Enfield Town Green. It was determined the victim, later identified as 56-year-old Christopher Kennedy, was stabbed multiple times in the chest and died from his injuries.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Officer determined Kennedy’s death to be a homicide.

Police determined the suspect to be 53-year-old John Wayne Narducci from Enfield. Police gathered evidence from the scene, which connected Narducci to the scene.

On November 3, Narducci was charged with murder and was arraigned in court on Thursday.