Police make arrest in December 2018 fatal car accident

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police issued an arrest relating to the fatal motor vehicle accident that took place in December of 2018.

Back in December, two people died after a collision in Stonington early Sunday morning.

Officials said a 28-year-old Jose Vicente Noriega-Gonzalez of Groton was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the highway. His vehicle then collided with a vehicle being operated by 26-year-old Stephane Francois.

Jose Vicente Noriega-Gonzalez (Photo: Connecticut State Police

One passenger from each vehicle, 37-year-old Eric Ramakers, and 26-year-old Lorna Valcin, succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Another passenger in Francois’ vehicle, Jerome Aullychard, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Noriega-Gonzalez was arrested under DUI, manslaughter, assault, and reckless endangerment charges along with allegedly driving the wrong way. His bond is set at $1,500,000.

