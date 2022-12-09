NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Police made an arrest on Friday in connection to the murder of a Norwich woman, who was shot to death in November.

On Nov. 5, police responded to 527 W. Thames Street complex for the report of an outdoor argument and gunshot. Upon their arrival at the scene, officers found a woman lying face down on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to Backus Hospital for a gunshot wound to the head. She eventually succumbed to her injuries on Nov. 7.

The woman was identified as 30-year-old Jashira Pagan.

Police arrested Atlantikh Balidemaj and charged him with the murder of Pagan, according to the Norwich Police Department.

Mugshot of Atlantikh Balidemaj. (SOURCE: Norwich Police Department)

In addition, Balidemaj was also charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal discharge of a firearm, police said.

Balidemaj was held on a $5 million dollar cash surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police are asking anyone with any additional information to contact their department at 860-886-5561 the Norwich Police Tip Line or Norwich Police Detective Steven Callender at 860-886-5561-EXT 3154.