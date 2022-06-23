MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police officers made two arrests from a March shooting at Lourdes Court in Meriden on Monday.

Officers from the Southington Police Department and the Meriden Crime Unit took Jherqueaz Slater, 19, and a juvenile suspect into custody on charges stemming from a shooting on March 7.

During the initial investigation of the shooting, it was determined that a single male victim was shot in the area of Lourdes Court. The Meriden Police Department Detective Division conducted an intensive investigation with the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office and two arrest warrants were issued, according to police.

During the apprehension of the individuals, police seized two handguns. The Southington police are handling the firearm aspect of the investigation, according to a release from authorities.

Slater was charged with the following offenses: assault in the first degree, criminal use of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit. Slater is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The juvenile suspect was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment and weapons in a motor vehicle. He was transported to a Hartford Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Pellegrini at 203-630-6297.