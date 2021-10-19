Police: Man charged with assault in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man is expected to appear in court Tuesday on an assault charge after a victim was dropped off at a hospital with what police described as severe injuries.

Police said a female assault victim was dropped off at the Middlesex Health emergency department by a dark-colored SUV on Oct. 16. The driver then left the hospital, according to police.

Due to the trauma the victim sustained, police said she was then transferred and admitted to Hartford Hospital, police said.

Through an investigation, detectives secured an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Kasime Leary, of Ahoskie, North Carolina, for his alleged role in the assault, police said. On Monday, detectives and patrol officers found Leary driving a dark-colored SUV after doing surveillance in the city’s North End.

Police took Leary into custody on the warrant and charged him with first-degree assault due to the seriousness of the victim’s injuries.

Leary was held on a court-set $500,000 surety bond and is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Nate Peck at 860-638-4163.

