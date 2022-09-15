NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a man was shot outside of Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill in Norwich on Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital at 12:04 a.m. on Thursday for a victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the arm. The victim told police he was shot outside Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill earlier on Wednesday night.

An investigation by police revealed there was an altercation outside of a bar where an unknown individual displayed a firearm and took a shot at multiple people, after the altercation ensued.

Police said the suspect fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

The victim was released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Norwich police said the shooting does not appear to be a random incident and that there is no public safety concern at this time.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Pete Karasuk at (860) 886-5561 EXT #3155, by email pkarasuk@cityofnorwich.org or by calling the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 886-5561 EXT #4.