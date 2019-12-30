Police: Man threw knife during road rage incident

1  of  2
(AP) — Massachusetts State Police have arrested a man they say injured two people after he threw a knife through the open window of a vehicle during a road rage incident.

Police said Sunday two vehicles were traveling west on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn at about 9 p.m. Saturday when one cut off the other.

The confrontation escalated and at one point the folding pocket knife was thrown. The knife went through an open window, striking a 22-year-old man driving and a 23-year-old woman in the passenger seat.

Police say 26-year-old Joshua Garrey was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. It could not be determined if he has an attorney.

