GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A missing 18-year-old from Glastonbury is “in distress,” according to police.

Cassidy Lawlor was last seen by her family on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. On Saturday at 11:30 a.m., she sent a text to her family saying she was in distress.

Lawlor is a white female with blonde hair, blue eyes, is approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs about 104 lbs. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Police say she might be in the area of East Haven or New Haven.

Witnesses or anyone with knowledge on her whereabouts are asked to call the Glastonbury Police Department at 860-633-8301 and request to speak with the on-duty Shift Commander.