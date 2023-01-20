WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – Woodbridge police are investigating a deadly crash on Route 114 that occurred on Friday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., authorities found a car that had been traveling northbound near the intersection of Old Racebrook Road that had veered off the road and struck several trees.

The sole occupant of the car was ejected during the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. He was transported to the Office of the Chief’s State Medical Examiner.

The driver’s identity will not be released to the public at this time pending notification of family members, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Woodbridge Police Department at (203) 387-2511.