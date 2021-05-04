Police release bodycam video of arrest in Bridgeport; officers involved under investigation

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — An active police investigation is underway in Bridgeport following an arrest caught on police body camera video Sunday.

Police released the bodycam video overnight Tuesday after a video shot by witnesses circulated on social media. In the video above, you can see officers struggle with a male suspect in the back of a police cruiser.

In the video, an officer can be seen using mace, and another put the suspect in a headlock. People watching asked him to stop. You can hear people saying, “Get off, you’re choking him,” and, “I see that left arm, get off his neck.”

The police department said the actions of all the officers involved remain under investigation and that the department is committed to being as transparent as possible.