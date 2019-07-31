Police respond to 2 stabbing reports in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A police presence in New Haven on Wednesday has been reported in the Dixwell Avenue area near Bassett Street.

News 8 has confirmation that seven police cruisers were seen in the intersection of Bassett Street and Dixwell Avenue for a reported stabbing.

According to officials, a man was stabbed and had several visible slash wounds. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment on non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a private vehicle dropped off a second male victim at Yale New Haven Hospital suffering a non-life threatening slash wound to his back.

Police are not sure if the two stabbing incidents are related.

