NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are gathered outside the Block Island Ferry terminal in Point Judith.

It’s unclear exactly what happened, though a 12 News crew on scene saw cruisers from Narragansett, Charlestown, North Kingstown and South Kingstown parked along Great Island Road. Several ambulances were also on scene.

People who came off the ferry told 12 News there was a fight on board.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries or if anyone has been arrested.

12 News has reached out to police for more information but has not yet heard back.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.