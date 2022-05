HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police were called to Hartford Public High School on Tuesday afternoon for the report of a stabbing.

Hartford police said the victim has a non-life-threatening injury and was brought to a local hospital

Suspects have been detained, according to police.

A Code Red was placed at Hartford Public High School to ensure the safety of all students and staff

News 8 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates on the story when they become available.