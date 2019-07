NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A police presence in New Haven on Wednesday has been reported in the Dixwell Avenue area near Basset Street.

News 8 has confirmation that seven police cruisers were seen on 705 Dixwell Avenue.

According to sources, a man has been stabbed and was uncooperative with officials. The man’s injuries are not serious.

Police say the suspect is a female.

The scene has been cleared.

No other information has been released at this time.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.