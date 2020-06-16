Police say drinks spiked with ‘toxic substance’ at New York City Shake Shack

NYPD police officers watch demonstrators in Times Square on June 1, 2020, during a “Black Lives Matter” protest.(Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK – Several New York City police officers were sickened by tainted beverages at a Manhattan Shake Shack Monday, according to the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, the largest police union in the city.

Three officers were dining at the Lower Manhattan restaurant when they “discovered that a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages,” PBA President Pat Lynch said in a statement.

The officers, who had already consumed a portion of the drinks, were transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to Lynch. They are expected to recover.

“All PBA members are advised to carefully inspect any prepared food item they purchase while on duty for possible contamination,” Lynch wrote in a note to members. “Whenever possible, take meal in groups of two or more, and remain vigilant for the duration of the meal period.”

The Detectives’ Endowment Association tweeted that the three officers “were intentionally poisoned by one or more workers.”

🚨URGENT SAFETY MESSAGE🚨

Tonight, three of our fellow officers were intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in Manhattan. Fortunately, they were not seriously harmed. Please see the safety alert⤵️ https://t.co/D8Lywivhdu — Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) June 16, 2020

Police questioned workers Monday and took a sample of a milkshake for laboratory tests, WCBS reports.

No arrests had been made as of Monday evening.

More than 350 officers have been hurt during protests after the death of George Floyd, according to WPIX.