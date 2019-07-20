Breaking News
Police search for Milford driver who allegedly attempts to lure young girl

News

MILFORD, CONN. (WTNH) — Police in Milford are searching for the driver they say tried getting a young girl in his car.

It happened Friday morning on Naugatuck Avenue near Bridgeport Avenue. Police say a car pulled up while the girl was walking and the driver asked if she wanted a ride. She said no. The driver told her to get in. She said no again and he left.

The car is described as a dark colored SUV with tinted windows and a Hispanic driver.

