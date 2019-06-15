Police search for robbery suspects, shoplifter Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: West Haven Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: West Haven Police Department) [ + - ] Video

(WTNH) - The search is on for two robbery suspects in West Haven.

You can see the suspects here:

Police say the pair robbed the 'best gas' station on the Post Road early Tuesday.

If you know who they are, West Haven police want to hear from you.

In related events, North Haven police are looking for a man who is suspected of stealing 11 cases of Red Bull, a rug, and some steaks from BJ's Wholesale Club. Police say the male suspect had a woman in a getaway car waiting outside.

If you have a tip, call the North Haven Police Department.

