News

Police search for robbery suspects, shoplifter

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 11:24 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 11:24 PM EDT

Police search for robbery suspects, shoplifter

(WTNH) - The search is on for two robbery suspects in West Haven.

You can see the suspects here:

Police say the pair robbed the 'best gas' station on the Post Road early Tuesday.

If you know who they are, West Haven police want to hear from you.

In related events, North Haven police are looking for a man who is suspected of stealing 11 cases of Red Bull, a rug, and some steaks from BJ's Wholesale Club. Police say the male suspect had a woman in a getaway car waiting outside. 

If you have a tip, call the North Haven Police Department

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center