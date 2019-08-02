Police searching for Dave and Buster’s purse snatcher

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a purse snatcher in Milford.

Milford police think the woman seen in the picture below snatched someone’s purse at a Dave and Buster’s at the Connecticut Post Mall last month.

Officers say a woman called on July 6th saying she left her purse behind at a table after playing a game. About 30 minutes later, she says a group walked by the table and the bag was gone.

The purse circled in red is believed to be hers. If the woman in the picture looks familiar, call Milford police.

