NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are searching for a man suspected of hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene.

On June 18 around noon, officers responded to Boswell Avenue for the report of a pedestrian struck by a car. It was later learned that a man driving a Buick Lacrosse struck a pedestrian and fled the scene on foot.

The pedestrian was brought to Hartford Hospital where he is listed in fair condition, according to police.

Norwich police identified the driver of the car as 23-year-old Blake Morgan McCray. Police are attempting to locate McCray regarding the crash.

A witness told police that McCray may have been in possession of a gun when he fled the scene.

Anyone with information on McCray’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Norwich police at 860-886-5561.