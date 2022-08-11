WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Multiple police agencies are searching for a shoplifting suspect who escaped from police custody in Wethersfield Thursday afternoon.

At 2:18 p.m. Wethersfield police responded to a reported shoplifting incident at CVS on Silas Deane Highway. Officers arrived at the scene and located the suspect.

During the investigation, the suspect was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear in the second degree. The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Ryan Burton, according to the police.

Ryan Burton (Image courtesy of the Wethersfield Police Department)

Burton escaped police custody and was last seen fleeing in the area of Middletown Avenue and Mill Street in Wethersfield, according to the authorities.

Officers from the Rock Hill Police Department, East Hartford Police Department K-9s, Connecticut State Police and responded to the scene to locate Burton. Burton was still able to elude capture.

The investigation is active and ongoing, but police officers do not believe there is any threat to the public.

If you have any information regarding Burton’s whereabouts, please contact Wethersfield police at 860-721-2900.