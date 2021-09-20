Police searching for suspects after gunfire hits Naugatuck home

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a house in Naugatuck was struck by gunfire Friday night.

Naugatuck Police responded to a report of gunfire in the area of Linda Court at around 8:45 p.m.

Officers confirmed a house struck by gunfire. A police canine was also deployed to search for possible suspects.

Naugatuck Police say they are still determining if or why the suspects targeted the house, but they do not believe the greater community is in danger.

Anyone with information or footage related to the case is asked to contact Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5222 or the confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

