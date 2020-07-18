Police seek three suspects in carjacking in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — An investigation is underway for three suspects wanted in connection to vehicle stolen Friday night in Manchester.

According to Lieutenant Ryan Shea, a vehicle was reported stolen at approximately 9:30 p.m. from the parking lot of the Sam’s Food Store on 534 Middle Turnpike East.

The operator of the vehicle was threatened with a firearm by one of the suspects, but sustained no injuries as a result of the incident.

Officials later recovered the stolen vehicle in Hartford with no one inside.

Manchester Police are investigating this incident and ask for any who may have been a witness to call (860) 645-5500.