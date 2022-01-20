Police seeking witnesses after fatal-pedestrian involved car crash Wednesday evening

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are seeking witnesses of a car accident Wednesday evening where a vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian.

On Wednesday evening around 7:45 p.m. police responded to Jerome Avenue. and Fox Den Road. to investigate an accident in which a pedestrian was hit by a car. The woman was brought to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The Bristol Police Department’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team was brought to the scene to investigate the fatal crash.

The Bristol police are currently seeking witnesses who may have been driving in the vicinity of Jerome Avenue and Fox Den Road. at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Verillo at 860-584-3031.