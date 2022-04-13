NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Marshals in Connecticut tracked down a fugitive in New Haven Tuesday.

Joshua Williams, 26, had a warrant out of New York for attempted murder.

New Haven police said they found 40 pounds of marijuana, dozens of painkillers, a bulletproof vest, and guns, including an AK-47, in the home where officers took him into custody.

Inside the home on Melrose Drive, police seized:

2 handguns with extended magazines

An AK-47 assault rifle with an extended magazine

A bulletproof vest

40 pounds of marijuana

52 oxycodone pills

Williams was arraigned in New Haven Superior Court Wednesday and held on a $1 million bond.