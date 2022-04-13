NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Marshals in Connecticut tracked down a fugitive in New Haven Tuesday.

Joshua Williams, 26, had a warrant out of New York for attempted murder.

New Haven police said they found 40 pounds of marijuana, dozens of painkillers, a bulletproof vest, and guns, including an AK-47, in the home where officers took him into custody.

Inside the home on Melrose Drive, police seized:

  • 2 handguns with extended magazines
  • An AK-47 assault rifle with an extended magazine
  • A bulletproof vest
  • 40 pounds of marijuana
  • 52 oxycodone pills

Williams was arraigned in New Haven Superior Court Wednesday and held on a $1 million bond.