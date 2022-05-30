(WTNH) – Memorial Day Weekend resulted in 5,000 calls for service, 282 accidents on state roads and and six fatalities.

State police handed out 454 speeding tickets, made 32 DUI arrests and wrote up 96 tickets for seatbelt violations over the holiday weekend.

As the memorial day weekend wound down and traffic let up, people began to return to a normal routine. Memorial Day was an amped up holiday especially for drivers. News 8 spoke with people who described what they saw on the state roads over the holiday weekend.

“Coming from work over on I-84, I just got cut off they just slammed right in front of me with no indication or anything, also I some somebody going the wrong way, yes to stop and turn around on the highway,” shared a Connecticut Driver.

Every driver News 8 spoke to shared they had been cut off, and they had people race by them at reckless speeds. When commuters were asked if they were surprised by The Memorial Day weekend traffic they said this kind of driving happens every day every night on the highways around Connecticut.

With more nearly 5000 calls for service over the three day weekend, photographer Kevin Frederick pulled out his calculator and started going up the numbers, than a call every minute for 72 hours straight, been a busy memorial day weekend.