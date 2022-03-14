BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – During the month of April police officers throughout the state will be increasing the enforcement of distracted driving laws to help cut down on distracted driving on Connecticut roads.

Connecticut State Police and the Bristol Police Department will be working to prevent car crashes and improve the safety of the roads in Connecticut by increasing the enforcement of the distracted driving laws.

Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of vehicle crashes in the country. Data shows that at any given moment, approximately 660,000 drivers are using electronic devices while driving. During the year 2020, there were over 5,000 crashes attributed to distracted driving alone, according to the Bristol Police Department.

Police officers at the Bristol Police Department abide by the mission statement “to protect and serve the community integrity and professionalism.” The Bristol Department believes it is their duty to help reduce car accidents through motor vehicle enforcement.

Officers are hoping the increased efforts will reduce the number of distracted drivers on the roads. Fines for distracted driving have increased with prices reaching $200, $375 and $625. The Bristol Police Department is urging motor vehicle operators to be responsible and drive safely.

Those interested in learning more information can visit distraction.gov.