PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested two Plainfield men after they were found to be in possession of fentanyl during a motor vehicle stop on Thursday.

According to the police, officers stopped the motor vehicle when they saw by 39-year-old Benjamin Audet operating his car under a suspended license.

Police said 31-year-old Brain Openchofski was a passenger inside of the car at the time of the stop.

Officers said while they were conducting the investigation they found fentanyl inside of Audet’s car and on Openchofski.

According to the Plainfield police, once Openchofski was placed under arrest he allegedly got into an aggressive fighting stance.

Police said he then allegedly began to growl and yell at the officers. Openchofski was then subdued with pepper spray without further incident.

Mugshots of Brian Openchofski (left) and Benjamin Audet (right) (IMAGE CREDIT: Plainfield Police Department)

Audet was processed and charged with the following offenses:

Operating under suspension

Misuse of plates

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

Operating without insurance

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Openchofski was processed and charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Interfering with police

Audet and Openchofski were released on a $25,000 bond and are scheduled to appear at Danielson Superior Court on Sep. 26.