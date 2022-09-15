PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested two Plainfield men after they were found to be in possession of fentanyl during a motor vehicle stop on Thursday.
According to the police, officers stopped the motor vehicle when they saw by 39-year-old Benjamin Audet operating his car under a suspended license.
Police said 31-year-old Brain Openchofski was a passenger inside of the car at the time of the stop.
Officers said while they were conducting the investigation they found fentanyl inside of Audet’s car and on Openchofski.
According to the Plainfield police, once Openchofski was placed under arrest he allegedly got into an aggressive fighting stance.
Police said he then allegedly began to growl and yell at the officers. Openchofski was then subdued with pepper spray without further incident.
Audet was processed and charged with the following offenses:
- Operating under suspension
- Misuse of plates
- Operating an unregistered motor vehicle
- Operating without insurance
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Openchofski was processed and charged with the following offenses:
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Interfering with police
Audet and Openchofski were released on a $25,000 bond and are scheduled to appear at Danielson Superior Court on Sep. 26.