'Ghost Guns' bill gets OK from State Senate

Posted: May 23, 2019 07:40 PM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 07:44 PM EDT

(WTNH) - A bill that would prohibit the manufacturing of "ghost guns" passed in the State Senate on Thursday evening.

According to the office of President Pro Tempore Sen. Martin Looney, the bill prohibits manufacturing a firearm without a serial number, manufacturing a plastic gun that can pass through security measures if its grips, stocks and magazines are taken off, and possessing, receiving or transferring an unfinished firearm frame or lower receiver lacking a serial number.

The bill provides exemptions for firearms made by federally licensed manufacturers, antique firearms and firearms made before Oct. 1st, 2019 if they are lawfully possessed.

Two other bills concerning gun storage safety also passed on Thursday.

