'Godfather' of current No Tolls effort in Connecticut

Statewide - Like many Connecticut residents, Patrick Sasser works multiple jobs. His full time job is firefighter in Stamford. On his days off, he runs a small excavating business, and he's partner with his

brothers in a trucking firm. On the side, he's the leader of the anti tolls movement in Connecticut.

He helped spearhead the creation of the 'NoTollsCT.org" website that has helped garner over 100,000 signatures to a stop the tolls petition.

It was some of Patrick's no tolls disciples that created a small gauntlet at the Capitol to deliver the 'No tolls" message to the Governor and top Democrats as they entered their tolls summit earlier this week.

He says he and some of his contractor friends got involved back when Governor Malloy first endorsed tolls.

"We held a rally here in Stamford over a year ago and from there it just kind of snowballed and I've just been involved ever since. And the movement, it's a grassroots movement and it's continuing to grow."

A website feature shows how to contact the nine state Senators that are believed to be on the fence on the tolls issue.

"We're making sure that lawmakers know that people are against this. We want the Governor to know that people are against this, so we're going to continue this fight," says Patrick.

It is widely known at the Capitol that it is the State Senate that is the biggest road block to the Governor's highway tolls plans.

Patrick says some people have been suggesting that he should run for office. Right now, with three jobs and this No Tolls effort, he really has enough to do.

