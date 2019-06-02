'Upskirting' ban passes House
(WTNH) - The House passed a bill that bans 'upskirting', which is taking photos or video of areas 'under or around a person's clothing', on Saturday.
The bill was introduced and championed by Senator Heather Somers (R-Groton) intended to close a loophole in Connecticut's anti-voyeurism statute.
This bill would enforce anti-voyeurism in public places.
The bill now heads to Governor Lamont's desk for his signature.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
- Connecticut lawmakers move to ban 'gay panic defense'
- Dems budget moving forward, includes 'Debt Free Tuition' plan
- Mayor: Glider strikes Danbury home, operator OK
- Girl Scout's Camp AnSeOx in Oxford selected as News 8's Founder's Day project
- Mayor and human services director want state review
- Police seek public's help in finding deadly New Haven shooting suspect
- Video: PD: Man charged after trying to take Waterbury officer's handgun from holster
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
In case you didn't realize, mosquito season is in full swing, and thanks to a very wet spring, the population is through the roof.Read More »
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Breezy but dry weather on Tuesday evening
- 80,000 without power, but no deaths reported from Ohio tornado
- Tornadoes rake 2 Oklahoma cities, killing 2 and injuring 29
- Today's Connecticut Forecast
Don't Miss
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…Read More »
Join us for the Capitol Report…
On Wednesday, June 5th at 4 p.m., join News 8's Mark Davis, George Colli…Read More »
Disaster Relief after storms…
The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Candy maker convention comes to Hartford
This week, Hartford is the sweetest place on the planet.Read More »
-
Mayor: Glider strikes Danbury home, operator OK
Emergency crews responded to a report of a glider hitting a home in Danbury...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Girl Scout's Camp AnSeOx in Oxford selected as News 8's Founder's Day project
On Monday, June 17th, the News 8 staff will roll-up their sleeves to help...Read More »
-
Mayor and human services director want state review
Jeanne Milstein who is New London's Director of Human Services is also the...Read More »
-
Police seek public's help in finding deadly New Haven shooting suspect
Police are asking for the public's help to find the suspect behind a deadly...Read More »
Video Center
-
Digital Update for Tuesday evening
Digital Update for Tuesday evening:•Search for missing New Canaan mom shifts to Hartford trash facility•Waterbury police officer attack caught on camera•State budget vote expected this eveningRead More »
-
Web Extra: Bob Wilson at the Hartford trash facility
Police in New Canaan are now pleading for the public's help, as the search for a missing mother hits day 11 at a New Canaan park and now a Hartford trash plant. Connecticut State Police spent Monday night looking through the trash of an energy iRead More »
-
Candy maker convention comes to Hartford
This week, Hartford is the sweetest place on Earth. The Connecticut Convention Center is hosting Retail Confectioners International.Read More »