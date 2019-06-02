'Upskirting' ban passes House

(WTNH) - The House passed a bill that bans 'upskirting', which is taking photos or video of areas 'under or around a person's clothing', on Saturday.

The bill was introduced and championed by Senator Heather Somers (R-Groton) intended to close a loophole in Connecticut's anti-voyeurism statute.

This bill would enforce anti-voyeurism in public places.

The bill now heads to Governor Lamont's desk for his signature.

