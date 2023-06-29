PLANTSVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday night, 150 fallen heroes in Connecticut were honored by the Bristol Police Department at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville.

During the event, the Bristol Police Department honored Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy who were tragically killed in an ambush this past fall. Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato who survived the ambush was also honored at the event.

Lt. Demonte, Sgt. Hamzy and Officer Iurato were recognized as the “Police Officers of the Year.”

All of the proceeds from the event go toward Fund the First, a foundation set up to support fallen officers and their families.