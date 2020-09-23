1st Congressional District race pits former basketball player against coach

HARTFORD COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Democratic incumbent in the 1st Congressional District race is John Larson of East Hartford.

The Republican challenger is Mary Fay of West Hartford. Believe it or not, they have history. Fay used to play basketball for Coach Larson in high school.

“We had the first women’s tournament at Penney High School, and Mary Fay was a good student and a good basketball player too,” said Larson.

“He took no prisoners; lets put it that way,” Fay remembered. “He was demanding, and he was tough.”

Now the two are running to be the next United States Representative from Connecticut’s first district.

Fay won the Republican primary in August and described herself as “fiercely independent.”

She is the first gay candidate for federal office endorsed by either major party in Connecticut history.

“I am who I am,” she said. “I have the same concerns people in Connecticut have, and I want to focus on the issues.”

Fay supports law enforcement, safety in schools during the pandemic and creating jobs through trade schools.

“We are losing companies, GE, I’m an alumni [alumna] and proud of that. We are on the verge of losing Aetna. What’s congressman Larson doing to reverse this trend?”

Larson is a 22-year incumbent, who is focused on saving Social Security.

He said the Trump administration wants a payroll tax holiday which will hold back $137 billion from the fund.

“So many people rely on Social Security,” he said. “It’s the nation’s number one anti-poverty program especially among the elderly, and they are the ones impacted the most by COVID.”

According to Federal Election Commission filings to date, Congressman Larson has $474,011 in cash on hand, while Fay has raised $4,165.

The third candidate in this race Tom McCormick, who represents the Green Party.