2020 in Connecticut politics included major milestones and unprecedented power shifts

(WTNH) — In politics, if you want to move your state forward you have to look at where you came from. This year in Connecticut politics included unprecedented power shifts and major milestones.

Governor Ned Lamont said, “Hope for the best, plan for the worst.”

In March, the novel coronavirus was here.

“We do not want gatherings of more than 250 people… that’s going to be an executive order,” added Lamont.

Governor Lamont would run the state by executive order, including restricting the business sector in the name of public health.

In June, the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer launched a deep-seeded pain. Protestors crying, “I can’t breath!”

Protests around Connecticut lead to special legislation. In masks, and virtually distanced, lawmakers voted on a police accountability bill and a law to allow for pandemic absentee ballot voting.

Republican Leader Senator Len Fasano told News 8 at the time, “It’s good to be back frankly.”

Ballots came in late, some went missing, but a record number of people voted.

A new president was elected. President-elect Joe Biden exclaiming, “It was a convincing victory!” And the agony of defeat was felt by President Donald Trump as he claimed, “It’s rigged!”

Congressional races returned Democratic leaders in Connecticut. State lawmakers campaigned with masks and celebrated victory. Democratic wins mean majorities in both the statehouse and state senate. Republicans rally for relevance and stand for small businesses.

House Minority Leader Representative Vin Candelora told reporters business owners are scared, “The rules can change at a press conference at 4 o’clock.”

The supreme court changed with the death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro was at the funeral. “As the casket came by you just wanted to say thank you – thank you.”

And the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett marked a new beginning.

The rise of Congresswoman DeLauro’s clout in Washington D.C. was made clear as she was voted Chair of the Appropriations Committee which holds the powerful purse strings in Congress.

When State Education Commissioner Dr. Miguel Cardona was nominated for U-S Secretary of Education, he took the national stage. “I, being bilingual and bi-cultural – am as American as apple pie and rice and beans.”

The 2021 Legislative session begins Jan. 6.