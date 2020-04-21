2020 state legislative session will not reconvene

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The 2020 regular legislative session will not reconvene before the May 6 adjournment date, state Democratic and Republican legislative leaders announced Tuesday.

Lawmakers say they are planning to convene a special session later this year.

In a joint statement, Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz, Senate President Martin M. Looney, House Majority Leader Matt Ritter, Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, and Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano said,

“The 2020 regular legislative session will adjourn without any further action, and we are already working on a plan to convene a special session in the coming months to ensure the continuity of government functions and that any necessary legislative action can be taken. Our top priority is the health and safety of the public, and we are committed to continue working in unison to stem this health crisis and do everything possible to protect the Connecticut residents we all represent.”