1  of  2
Breaking News
2020 state legislative session will not reconvene House Republican Leader Themis Klarides will not seek reelection in 2020

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

yourlocalelectionheadquartersbanner/

2020 state legislative session will not reconvene

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Connecticut's budget a top issue for new legislative session

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The 2020 regular legislative session will not reconvene before the May 6 adjournment date, state Democratic and Republican legislative leaders announced Tuesday.

Lawmakers say they are planning to convene a special session later this year.

In a joint statement, Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz, Senate President Martin M. Looney, House Majority Leader Matt Ritter, Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, and Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano said,

“The 2020 regular legislative session will adjourn without any further action, and we are already working on a plan to convene a special session in the coming months to ensure the continuity of government functions and that any necessary legislative action can be taken. Our top priority is the health and safety of the public, and we are committed to continue working in unison to stem this health crisis and do everything possible to protect the Connecticut residents we all represent.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford couple getting creative to keep their arts businesses open amid coronavirus shutdowns

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford couple getting creative to keep their arts businesses open amid coronavirus shutdowns"

Dr. Henry Anyimadu - Infectious Disease Specialist, Hospital of Central Connecticut

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Henry Anyimadu - Infectious Disease Specialist, Hospital of Central Connecticut"

Dr. Shawn London - Emergency Medicine, Hartford Hospital

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Shawn London - Emergency Medicine, Hartford Hospital"

Driver killed when car crashes into Bloomfield home, catches fire

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Driver killed when car crashes into Bloomfield home, catches fire"

Hartford man arrested on strangulation, assault charges

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford man arrested on strangulation, assault charges"

Foodshare launches new drive-thru food distribution at Rentschler Field in East Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Foodshare launches new drive-thru food distribution at Rentschler Field in East Hartford"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss