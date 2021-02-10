2021 budget address: What we know about Gov. Lamont’s plans for the state’s budget so far

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In just a few hours Governor Ned Lamont will give his budget address where he’ll outline his budget plan for the fiscal years July 2021 through 2023.

News 8 has learned that he does plan to dip into the state’s rainy day fund to balance the books. However, he expects new federal COVID dollars to fill that fund back up.

Despite the fact that this is a balanced budget right now, down the road, Lamont’s office does anticipate a deficit.

The governor’s budget proposal is expected to include a mileage tax on trucks to fund the special transportation fund. It also includes revenues from recreational marijuana along with gaming and sports betting.

He’s banking on those measures to pass the state legislature.

News 8 will have live, team coverage of the address on-air and online. You can watch coverage on WTNH, WTNH.com or the News 8 app at noon.

News 8 will also be holding a digital special before the show. That will air online only at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

What should you do to put yourself at the front of the line to get the next round of stimulus checks?

News /

Man in serious condition after shooting in Hartford, Garden St. closed for investigation

News /

Investigation underway into death of inmate at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield

News /

State lawmakers reintroduce CROWN Act in hopes to ban discrimination against natural hair

News /

Phase 1B COVID vaccine distribution expanding; CT residents 65-74 able to enroll starting Thursday

News /

Phase 1b COVID vaccine distribution expanding; CT residents 65-74 able to enroll starting Thursday

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss