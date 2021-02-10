2021 budget address: What we know about Gov. Lamont’s plans for the state’s budget so far

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In just a few hours Governor Ned Lamont will give his budget address where he’ll outline his budget plan for the fiscal years July 2021 through 2023.

News 8 has learned that he does plan to dip into the state’s rainy day fund to balance the books. However, he expects new federal COVID dollars to fill that fund back up.

Despite the fact that this is a balanced budget right now, down the road, Lamont’s office does anticipate a deficit.

The governor’s budget proposal is expected to include a mileage tax on trucks to fund the special transportation fund. It also includes revenues from recreational marijuana along with gaming and sports betting.

He’s banking on those measures to pass the state legislature.

