2nd district Alderman becomes Independent nominee in race for Waterbury mayor

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Second district Alderman Vernon Matthews Jr. thought he would make history last month being the first person of color in city history to win a major party’s nomination for mayor.

But, in a surprise move at the Waterbury Republican Town Committee meeting, no committee member seconded his nomination. That caused an angry outburst from a Matthews supporter caught on camera exclusively by News 8.

A month later, Matthews tells News 8 he”has a new lease on life” because Waterbury’s Independent Party has asked Matthews to be its nominee.

News 8 asks if there’s bad blood between Matthews and Republicans and whether Matthews is now concerned about a new candidate seeking his 2nd district alder-manic seat, which he’s running for again as a Republican.

