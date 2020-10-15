2nd District Congressional Race is part of “Pivot County” election forecast

Conn. (WTNH) — The second Congressional district in Eastern Connecticut pits Democratic Incumbent Joe Courtney against Republican challenger Justin Anderson.

Eastern Connecticut Voters care about their sub-base, crumbling foundations and the shellfish industry. U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, “This is a great district. It’s half of the state’s geography.”

Challenger Justin Anderson won his Republican Primary election on a recount. “The people I’m talking to [on the campaign trail]… it’s full support.”

Anderson’s victory came after legal drama landed his opponent in court for alleged domestic violence.

Democratic Incumbent Joe Courtney has held the 2nd district seat in Congress for 13 years.

It’s a district that swings both Democratic and Republican depending on the issue of jobs. U.S. Representative Courtney says, “We’ve been able to continue the job growth at Electric Boat. When I took office the workforce was 7,000 and now it’s over 12,000.”

Anderson, a retired military officer, says he supports fully funding the police and smaller government. He says his work as a federal officer will help in Congress.

“I ran four budgets for the federal government, I understand the fiscal aspect of that,” added Anderson.

Both are campaigning COVID safety with masks. As of the last Federal Election Commission filing, Courtney has more than a million in cash on hand. Anderson has just north of $31,000.

A nationally known online election resource – Ballotpedia reports Windham County as a “pivot” district. Voters elected President Obama in 2012 and then four years later elected President Trump. Both candidates – Courtney and Anderson – know they have to stay on their toes if they want to win.