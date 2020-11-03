3rd Congressional District candidates bring campaigns to polling places on Election Day

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The candidates in the heated race for the Third Congressional District spent Tuesday morning on the campaign trail.

It had been a while since Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro faced this serious challenge, and both she and Margaret Streicker say the high turnout is good for them.

In Connecticut’s Third Congressional District, and all over the state, voters started lining up well before the doors opened. Hundreds lined up outside the Harborside Middle School in Milford. That is where Republican candidate for Congress Margaret Streicker cast her ballot. She was happy to see the big crowds.

“I think a big turnout is fantastic for me. It’s also great for America,” Streicker said. “Remember, this is the democratic process that we’re seeing in action so everyone please, come out and vote.”

Her opponent, Democratic Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, saw the long line to vote in Naugatuck as a good sign for her.

“There’s been an energy out there and a momentum to get out and vote. I think it’s a good predictor of how we’re going to come out today.”

DeLauro voted absentee and sent in her ballot days ago. Everyone in Connecticut had that option, but many decided to deal with the long lines instead of the absentee ballot.

“I do not trust it at all, the write-in,” said Naugatuck resident Jim Cegielski. “I think there’s going to be too much cheating and I think it’s going to hold up the process for days. So coming in person is the best way to make sure you get counted.”

“I just felt it was to important an election not to come do it in person,” said Naugatuck resident Julia Daniels. “I don’t know, it just felt more powerful to do so.”

And for those voters waiting to hand in their ballot in person, the third district candidates have one last pitch.

“We need our jobs, we need an economy,” Streicker said. “We need accessible and affordable health care, and we need the safety and security that our police forces and our military veterans, all that, provide.”

“I grew up in a working-class family, saw my folks struggle every day,” DeLauro said. “I know what’s right and you know I’m going to stand and fight for working families.”

Do not let long lines at polling sites deter you from voting. With 6-foot social distancing, those lines appear longer than they actually are.