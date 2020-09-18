5th Congressional District race heats up with riot rhetoric

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Tough criticism from Republican challenger David Sullivan is being aimed at Democratic incumbent Congresswoman Jahana Hayes.

“I don’t think having someone in your family who’s a law enforcement officer is enough to say you support law and order and you support law enforcement,” Sullivan said of Hayes’ husband, who is a Waterbury police officer.

“It’s incredibly offensive to me when my husband has given more than 20 years of his life to service in our community,” said Hayes.

She is also being targeted because of comments she made in June during an interview.

Sullivan’s campaign staff made a digital campaign ad about it and posted it to his website.

“All of the riots are not violent” said the voice of Hayes from an interview on June 27.

Sullivan recently told News 8’s Capitol Report, “All riots are violent. They are against the law.”

Hayes recently fired back saying, “My challenger has been in this race for 15 months. If the best he can come up with is a slip of the tongue…that says everything we need to know.”

Sullivan, a former federal prosecutor who also worked at the department of justice, is being endorsed by law enforcement.

Hayes, a former National Teacher of the Year, has been endorsed by the United Auto Workers.

“My most impressive day of fundraising of the quarter was the day that video came out,” the Congresswoman said.

According to the Federal Election Commission’s most recent filing for the quarter, Hayes has a sizeable war chest. More than $1 million cash on hand. Sullivan has just more than $100,000.

There are already half a dozen debates and candidate forums scheduled. There is also an Independent candidate in this race, Bruce Walczak, of Newtown.