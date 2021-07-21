5th Congressional District race taking shape; GOP candidate Logan announces he’s running against Dem. incumbent Hayes

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – George Logan, a former Republican State Senator, announced he’s running for the 5th Congressional District.

The area extends throughout the western corner of the state and includes New Britain, Simsbury, Middlefield, Bethel, and Canaan.

The 52-year-old mechanical engineer from Ansonia was joined by his family and fellow Republicans outside a small manufacturer in Waterbury said his campaign is about “radical sensibility not radical politics.”

Logan, a self-described Afro-Latino, has Jamaican and Guatemalan roots. He credits his immigrant parents for his success. “Hard work and sacrifice, thank you mom much appreciated,” he said.

The Democratic incumbent is two-term Congresswoman Johana Hayes. Former national teacher of the year, she was the first Black woman elected to Congress from Connecticut.

RELATED: Capitol Report: Former State Senator George Logan looking to get back into politics

Logan was the first Black Republican elected to the State Senate. He’s fluent in Spanish.

“This is about family. This is about affordability and that matters to everyone regardless of their religious belief, or race,” said Logan. “I think it’s beautiful we have two people of color vying for this position.”

Logan also released his first campaign ad. It takes on the marketing of a music album. An announcer says “George Logan …Now that’s what I call sensible.”

Logan is seen playing an electric guitar with neon lights. He is part of a Jimmy Hendrix cover band with his brother and is known by fellow lawmakers for his guitar prowess on the campaign trail.

He needs to raise money and convince national Republicans he can win.

Congresswoman Hayes has $1.2 million in the bank for re-election.

“From my view, she’s following the radical progressive priority of folks down in Washington. Voting 100% of the time to Nancy Pelosi’s priorities. I’m not going to do that,” said Logan.

The GOP hasn’t held a Congressional seat in our state for more than a decade. Logan said it’s time for the one-party rule to end. “The type of assistance we’re giving folks throughout the country because someone’s got a pay it. It’s already having ramifications we have to have the right balance,” he said.

Congresswoman Hayes was working in Washington D.C. when her opponent’s announcement was released.

Her campaign staffer Barbara Ellis tells News 8, “She’s not commenting on the race until the Republicans endorse a candidate.”

The GOP State Party convention is in May of 2022. The election is in November 2022.